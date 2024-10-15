Indians Face Off Against Pella Dutch in Final Away Match

The Oskaloosa Middle School volleyball teams took on the Pella Dutch in their final away match of the season, putting up a strong fight across all teams. Despite the losses, there were standout performances throughout the evening.

The A1 team fell 0-3 with scores of 15-21, 12-21, and 10-21. Ally Goodman contributed across the board, recording an ace, a kill, three digs, and a block. Sienna Stout added an ace, a kill, and three digs, while Taylen Parker provided two aces, four assists, and a dig. Aleigha Burton chipped in with two kills and a dig, Isis Edwards tallied a kill and a block, and Gracie Fox contributed a dig.

The A2 team also battled hard but lost 0-3 by scores of 4-21, 10-21, and 15-21. Chloe Landgrebe led the team with two aces, three kills, and two digs. Kayla Carey added three aces, an assist, and a dig, while Kailynn Playle contributed two kills and two digs. Macy Siroky had four aces, Emma Ross recorded one ace, and Kasie Deppe had one dig.

The B1 team pushed Pella to three sets but came up short, losing 1-2. They scored 13-21, 22-24, and 21-17. Yoselin Gonzalez stood out with three aces and two kills, while Zoila Keller was dominant at the service line with nine aces and added a kill. Violet Rust contributed two aces and two kills, Lucy Gudith had an ace and a kill, Zaelyn Claussen tallied two kills, and Brooke Boertje added an ace.

The B2 team delivered the only win of the night, securing a 2-1 victory with scores of 21-17, 21-18, and 12-21. Serigha Lappin led the team with two aces and three kills, Phylicia Brooks added two aces and three kills, and Bailey Sams recorded four aces. Alexis Anderson contributed one ace and a kill, while Kayin Luckey added one ace and one kill.

The Indians will close out their season at home on Tuesday against the Knoxville Panthers.