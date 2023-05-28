Indians Duo Finds Success At State Tennis

by Bryan Kime

Friday the Duo of Presley Blommers and Lucy Roach looked to improve from last year’s 8th place finish. Their opening match was against a young duo from Cedar Rapids Xavier. In the first set it was a back and forth affair that ended up going into a tiebreaker. Presley and Lucy pulled away taking the tiebreaker 7-1 to win the set 7-6. The girls continued to roll by winning the second set 6-3.

This would put the girls up against the #2 seeded team from Clarinda. Clarinda jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead. The girls made some quick adjustments and won six of the next seven games to take the first set 6-4. This put the girls in great position to keep the momentum going into the second set. The girls were really aggressive and didn’t let Clarinda think about getting close in the match and finished them off rather quickly 6-3. This would put them in the Semifinals Saturday morning against a familiar foe Pella Christian.

Lucy and Presley fall to PC in semis, 5-7, 2-6. PC was the better team today and executed their game plan to perfection. 3rd place match around 1:30 today vs 4 seed Marion. Unseeded Assumption doubles (team that beat Osky in regional finals) advances to championship to play PC. We new all along Assumption was darn good team who should have been a top 2 seed.

This would put the girls in the third place match against Marion and unfortunately Marion came out on top 6-3,3-6,0-1(11-13) placing Oskaloosa in 4th place.

As a coaching staff we couldn’t be more proud of Presley and Lucy. They finish their tennis careers with a doubles record of 51-14. This is a mark that will be hard to match.