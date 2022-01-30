Indians Defeat Panthers, Fall to Mustangs

by Wade Steinlage

Oskaloosa–The Oskaloosa boys’ basketball team went 1-1 last week, including snapping a 12-year-old losing streak to a non-conference foe.

OHS (4-9, 1-7 LHC) defeated Mount Pleasant 45-43 last Tuesday, but fell to then-#6 Dallas Center-Grimes 78-39 in Little Hawkeye Conference play last Friday.

The Indians, who had not been victorious over the Panthers since 2010, led for much of the game, including being up 14-10 after the first quarter and 20-19 at halftime. A strong third period saw Oskaloosa pull out to a 37-27 advantage entering the final eight minutes.

Mount Pleasant rallied, but OHS made enough plays down the stretch to collect the win. Oskaloosa outshot the Panthers 47.4%-42.1% and held a 23-20 advantage in rebounding.

Keaton Flaherty guided the Indians with 17 points on 7-for-11 shooting; he also tallied three assists.

Waylon Bolibauh narrowly missed a double-double with nine points and eight rebounds, while matching Flaherty with three helpers. Aidan Scholes added eight points with two steals, while Will Schultz contributed six points.

OHS rolled out to a strong start against Dallas Center-Grimes, leading 11-8 after the opening eight minutes. Unfortunately, the Mustangs caught fire and took the lead for good with a 25-15 edge in the second period. The second half was not a pleasant one for the Indians as DC-G pulled away for the win.

Oskaloosa lost the shooting battle 54.5%-44.7% and came up short in the rebounding category 29-16.

Flaherty was OHS’ top scorer with 12 points. Bolibaugh, with eight points, David Nelson, with six, and Jakob Stek, with five, contributed in the setback as well.