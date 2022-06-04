INDIAN HILLS SOFTBALL EARNS TWO FIRST-TEAM ALL-AMERICAN HONORS

Ottumwa, IA – Following a breakout season for both Destiny Lewis (Indianola, IA/Indianola) and Sydney Anderson (Elkhart, IA/North Polk), the freshman duo have both been named National Fastpitch Coaches Association NFCA) First-Team All-Americans.

The two NFCA First-Team All-American picks are just the second time in school history that the Warriors earned two first-team honorees. The 2004 program was represented on the NFCA First-Team All-American squad by Shanna Cook and Heather Parsons. 2022 marks just the fifth time in school history that the Warriors have received multiple NFCA All-American awards, joining the 2005, 2004, 2002, and 2001 teams.

Posted by on Jun 4 2022. Filed under College Sports.

