Independent Local Professional Wrestling Returns To Roaring Crowds

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The music inside Bradbury Hall on the grounds of Nelson Pioneer Farm was blasting the intro songs as each wrestler made their way down to the ring this past weekend.

It’s been over a year since those individuals have been able to perform their craft for Central Empire Wrestling, better known as CEW.

Austin Bayliss is the owner and promoter of CEW, and he talked with Oskaloosa News about the return of independent wrestling and his efforts to grow that brand and audience.

Oskaloosa has been the home base for CEW for over a decade while also performing in other communities around the area.

Recently, Bayliss and CEW have started holding a yearly show at the Bridge View Center titled ‘Bridge City Slam’, and this year will be their third such visit.

Several professional wrestlers often found on weekly wrestling shows will be in attendance.

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, Candice Michelle, Erick Redbeard, Gangrel, Chris Masters, JTG, and others will be there, including Storm Thomas, a wrestler who has gained national attention and traces his roots to William Penn University.

If you are interested in tickets to Bridge City Slam, you can find them HERE, or to learn more about CEW and it’s upcoming events and personalities, visit them HERE.