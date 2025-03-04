IHCC Releases 2024 Winter Term Graduate List

MARCH 4, 2025

OTTUMWA — Indian Hills Community College has released the names of the 55 students who completed their graduation requirements at the end of the 2024 Winter Term.

This is a list of students who received an Associate of Arts (AA) degree, Associate of Science (AS) degree, Associate of Applied Science (AAS) degree, Diploma (DIP), or Certificate (CER) from IHCC.

(The students are listed by hometown. We would appreciate it if you would publish the names of students whose hometowns are in your paper’s circulation area as time and space permit.)

Albia Kacie Ann Gravette IA AA

Albia Lucas C Teeter IA AA

Albia Johanna Judge IA DIP

Albia Chantel Sexauer IA DIP

Albia Bode D Thompson IA DIP

Bloomfield Allison R Armstrong IA AAS

Bloomfield Ephraim Christian Umphress IA DIP

Burlington Samantha N Johnson IA DIP

Burlington Christina A Yaley IA DIP

Cedar Falls Faith XayAnn Zanoni IA AA

Derby Timothy C Chapman IA DIP

Des Moines Tein S Thiravong IA AA

Eddyville Mark d. Doroteo IA AAS

Fairfield Adam Ziv IA AAS

Fairfield Jazlyn M Merrill IA DIP

Fairfield Ezekiel J Fintel IA AAS

Grinnell Olivia R Hermanstorfer IA AA

Huxley Rylie S Bowers IA AA

Keosauqua Riley Charles Bruckman IA AAS

Keosauqua Jasmine J Padget IA AA

Melcher Dallas Kailye O Arends IA DIP

Moravia Jakob T Moore IA AA

New Sharon Spencer J Held IA AAS

North English Nevaeh Sky Briggs IA AA

North English Addysyn Nicole Westfall IA AA

Oskaloosa Gavin C Wilson IA AS

Oskaloosa Jergeor N. Whapoe IA DIP

Oskaloosa Brittany M. Phillips IA AA

Ottumwa Kylie n Shugar IA AA

Ottumwa Manli Hart Chang IA AA

Ottumwa Nai Way IA AA

Ottumwa Pee Soe IA AA

Ottumwa Wendy Perez-Fernandez IA AA

Ottumwa Maliah K Salter IA AA

Ottumwa Brayan A. Covarrubias-Segura IA AAS

Ottumwa Elijah Moughler IA DIP

Ottumwa Melissa M Alexander IA DIP

Ottumwa Osman E Nuno IA DIP

Ottumwa Aaron James Reyman IA DIP

Ottumwa Prince K Ingabire IA AAS

Ottumwa Brandon R. Alvarado IA DIP

Pella Mallory Klinker IA AA

Pella Benjamin Fogle IA CER

Sigourney MacKenzie Z Blackford IA AA

Stockport Payton R Young IA AA

Udell Garrett W Pace IA AAS

West Des Moines Randall W Wells IA AAS

Saint Louis Aaron Christopher Wagner MO AAS

Brossard Sacha Etienne-Courtois QC AA

Burlington Nathaniel W Welshons WA AAS

Hazel Green Justin M Reuter WI AAS

Barcelona Alexia Bru Garcia AA

Madrid Rocío Criado López AA

South Croydon Aaron Joseph Feldmar AA