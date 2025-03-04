IHCC Releases 2024 Winter Term Graduate List
MARCH 4, 2025
OTTUMWA — Indian Hills Community College has released the names of the 55 students who completed their graduation requirements at the end of the 2024 Winter Term.
This is a list of students who received an Associate of Arts (AA) degree, Associate of Science (AS) degree, Associate of Applied Science (AAS) degree, Diploma (DIP), or Certificate (CER) from IHCC.
(The students are listed by hometown. We would appreciate it if you would publish the names of students whose hometowns are in your paper’s circulation area as time and space permit.)
Albia Kacie Ann Gravette IA AA
Albia Lucas C Teeter IA AA
Albia Johanna Judge IA DIP
Albia Chantel Sexauer IA DIP
Albia Bode D Thompson IA DIP
Bloomfield Allison R Armstrong IA AAS
Bloomfield Ephraim Christian Umphress IA DIP
Burlington Samantha N Johnson IA DIP
Burlington Christina A Yaley IA DIP
Cedar Falls Faith XayAnn Zanoni IA AA
Derby Timothy C Chapman IA DIP
Des Moines Tein S Thiravong IA AA
Eddyville Mark d. Doroteo IA AAS
Fairfield Adam Ziv IA AAS
Fairfield Jazlyn M Merrill IA DIP
Fairfield Ezekiel J Fintel IA AAS
Grinnell Olivia R Hermanstorfer IA AA
Huxley Rylie S Bowers IA AA
Keosauqua Riley Charles Bruckman IA AAS
Keosauqua Jasmine J Padget IA AA
Melcher Dallas Kailye O Arends IA DIP
Moravia Jakob T Moore IA AA
New Sharon Spencer J Held IA AAS
North English Nevaeh Sky Briggs IA AA
North English Addysyn Nicole Westfall IA AA
Oskaloosa Gavin C Wilson IA AS
Oskaloosa Jergeor N. Whapoe IA DIP
Oskaloosa Brittany M. Phillips IA AA
Ottumwa Kylie n Shugar IA AA
Ottumwa Manli Hart Chang IA AA
Ottumwa Nai Way IA AA
Ottumwa Pee Soe IA AA
Ottumwa Wendy Perez-Fernandez IA AA
Ottumwa Maliah K Salter IA AA
Ottumwa Brayan A. Covarrubias-Segura IA AAS
Ottumwa Elijah Moughler IA DIP
Ottumwa Melissa M Alexander IA DIP
Ottumwa Osman E Nuno IA DIP
Ottumwa Aaron James Reyman IA DIP
Ottumwa Prince K Ingabire IA AAS
Ottumwa Brandon R. Alvarado IA DIP
Pella Mallory Klinker IA AA
Pella Benjamin Fogle IA CER
Sigourney MacKenzie Z Blackford IA AA
Stockport Payton R Young IA AA
Udell Garrett W Pace IA AAS
West Des Moines Randall W Wells IA AAS
Saint Louis Aaron Christopher Wagner MO AAS
Brossard Sacha Etienne-Courtois QC AA
Burlington Nathaniel W Welshons WA AAS
Hazel Green Justin M Reuter WI AAS
Barcelona Alexia Bru Garcia AA
Madrid Rocío Criado López AA
South Croydon Aaron Joseph Feldmar AA