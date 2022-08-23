IHCC and University of Iowa announce nursing partnership

Indian Hills Community College (IHCC) and the University of Iowa (UI) will be finalizing a new partnership agreement allowing IHCC nursing graduates to seamlessly transfer to the UI College of Nursing and complete their Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degrees on Monday, Aug. 29, on IHCC’s Ottumwa campus.

With this new RN to BSN 3+1 Articulation Agreement, students may attend IHCC to complete the registered nursing program and then transfer to the UI College of Nursing online RN-BSN program for one additional year of college to earn their BSN.

Nurses who graduate from UI’s online RN-BSN program acquire vital knowledge and skills that help enhance their ability to provide quality care to diverse patient populations who have increasingly complex health care needs.

A great benefit to this online option is that IHCC’s nursing graduates will be able to stay in their communities and work as registered nurses while completing their bachelor’s degrees.

This event is open to the public. Representatives from the University of Iowa College of Nursing and IHCC, as well as community partners, alumni, and healthcare partners will be on-hand.