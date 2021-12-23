Identity Of Skeletal Remains Released

A Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

Mahaska County, Iowa – The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny has positively identified the skeletal remains found in Mahaska County on December 7th, 2021. The remains were identified as 34-year-old Ryan Daniel Hulvey, formerly of the Cedar Rapids and Ottumwa areas.

Although the investigation into this matter is continuing, the Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled this death a suicide. Anyone in the Fremont, Iowa area that is familiar with Mr. Hulvey and had contact with him in May of 2021 is asked to contact the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office at 641-673-4322.

The Sheriff’s Office is being assisted with this investigation by members of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations and the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office.