Hudson No-Hits Monte

NEW SHARON – North Mahaska’s Morgan Hudson threw with relaxed ease Tuesday night as she no-hit and shutout Montezuma 1-0 in a South Iowa Cedar league softball contest. The only downside to the North Mahaska performance could be there inability to get runners home. The Warhawks left five runners on base including three stranded at third base.

“I felt really good and relaxed tonight,” said Hudson. “The ball felt good.”

A week earlier Hudson walked five batters and struck out 12. Tuesday, she walked no one and struck out eight. She went to a full count on just two batters and struck them both out.

Jalayna Shipley hit a one-out single in the bottom of the first inning and stole second. She scored on a slide that beat the throw when Regan Grewe singled. NM had five more baserunners but could not score them.

“We have to do better with our bats,” said NM coach Erica Groom.

North Mahaska committed three errors, but the stingy defense stepped up to keep Montezuma from taking advantage.

Grewe led the NM hitting with two singles and an RBI. Colby Sampson and Zoe Deucore added singles for the Warhawks.

Kallie Robinson took the loss for Monte allowing one run on five hits and four strikeouts.

North Mahaska plays at BGM Wednesday.