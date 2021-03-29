Howard Francis Sterling Jr.

Howard Francis Sterling Jr.

February 8, 1949 – March 28, 2021

Eddyville, Iowa | Age 72

Howard “Howie” Francis Sterling Jr., 72, of Eddyville, Iowa passed away on March 28, 2021, at his home. He was born February 8, 1949 in Spring Valley, Illinois to Howard Francis and Edythe Leila (Abraham) Sterling.

Howie worked as a heavy equipment operator most of his life.

On December 31, 1968 Howie married Debra Vance. To this union, Wayne, Julie and Shawna were born. Howie and Debra later divorced.

On May 30, 1997, he married Lisa Irene McSparen in Mahaska County, Iowa. Though this marriage Howard welcomed her children, Ron, Charles and Ashley. Together they had a daughter Shania.

Howie enjoyed fishing, cutting wood, singing Karaoke, spending time with family and especially his grandkids. Howie enjoyed the summer months working at the Eddyville Race Way for seven years. He had a lifelong love of racing, if it had a motor, he believed it could be raced. He especially enjoyed the many nights spent at the racetrack helping his son Wayne with his stock car.

He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Lisa Sterling of Eddyville; and three sons: Wayne (& Darla) Sterling of New Sharon, Ron (& Kat) Burch of Unionville, Charles Burch (& Misty) of Eddyville; four daughters: Julie (& James) Howard of Beacon, Shawna (& Mark) Roorda of Beacon, Ashley Burch (& Mike) of Ottumwa, and Shania Sterling (& Matthew) of Eddyville; many grandkids and great grandkids; eight siblings: Shirley Miller of Victor, Jeannie (& Richard) McCombs of Oskaloosa, Dorothy (& Rose) McDormand of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, Beverly Sterling, Mary (& John) Lynch of Oskaloosa, Elsie Sterling of Oskaloosa, Linda (& T.J.) Johson of Muskogee, Oklahoma, and Cathy Sterling of Eddyville; and several nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws: Charles and Mary McSparen; two brothers-in-law: Charles McSparen and Nelson Miller; and his baby sister: Marsha Sterling Lobberecht.

As per Howard’s wish, his body has been cremated.

Howard’s family will be at the Bates Funeral Chapel on Thursday, April 1, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. to greet friends and relatives. Those wishing to share a memory will be encouraged to do so at 7 p.m.

The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

A memorial fund has been established in his memory. Memorials can be mailed to Bates Funeral Chapel, PO Box 207, Oskaloosa, Iowa 52577.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Howard Francis Sterling Jr. please visit the Bates Funeral Chapel Sympathy Store.