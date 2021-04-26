House Fire Dislocates Oskaloosa Family Sunday Evening

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The Oskaloosa Fire Department was called to a garage fire in the 1100 block of 4th Avenue East just after 6:40 pm on Sunday evening.

The ‘All In’ page was sounded for the Oskaloosa Fire Department, and all reserve and full-time personnel then responded.

Upon arrival, fire crews found that the structure next to 1100 4th Avenue East had also begun to burn. They quickly extinguished those flames and then turned their attention to home, which now had fire breaking into the living section of the house.

The damage to the home was “substantial,” says Oskaloosa Fire Chief Jeff Swanson.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Mahaska County CERT is helping the family with immediate needs and is asking for financial donations to help the family.