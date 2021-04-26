House Fire Dislocates Oskaloosa Family Sunday Evening

Fire caused extensive damage to this home in the 1100 block of 4th Avenue East on Sunday evening.

Fire caused extensive damage to this home in the 1100 block of 4th Avenue East on Sunday evening.

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The Oskaloosa Fire Department was called to a garage fire in the 1100 block of 4th Avenue East just after 6:40 pm on Sunday evening.

The ‘All In’ page was sounded for the Oskaloosa Fire Department, and all reserve and full-time personnel then responded.

Upon arrival, fire crews found that the structure next to 1100 4th Avenue East had also begun to burn. They quickly extinguished those flames and then turned their attention to home, which now had fire breaking into the living section of the house.

The damage to the home was “substantial,” says Oskaloosa Fire Chief Jeff Swanson.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Mahaska County CERT is helping the family with immediate needs and is asking for financial donations to help the family.

Posted by on Apr 25 2021. Filed under Local News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

           

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
 
Log in | Copyright by Oskaloosa News