Homeschool Science Lab “Critter Café”

Mahaska County Environmental Learning Center

Thursday, Nov. 12 (1-2:00 pm) OR

Friday, Nov. 13 (10-11:00 am or 1-2:00 pm)

The Mahaska County Conservation Board invites homeschool kids to participate in their monthly Homeschool Science Lab program on either Thursday, November 12th (1:00-2:00 pm) or 13th (10:00-11:00 am or 1:00-2:00 pm). We will meet in the lower level of the Environmental Learning Center. The Environmental Learning Center is located on the east side of Oskaloosa at 2342 Hwy. 92.

The November topic will be “Critter Cafe”. Kids will learn about the diets of animals that are either herbivores, omnivores, insectivores or carnivores. We will take a close look at the teeth of animal skulls to investigate what each animal would eat. Then, we will create a fun restaurant menu for animals. To top of all the fun, we will feed some animals at the ELC!

PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED (limit of 20 people per session). We ask that everyone social distance from other participating families. Assigned tables will be spread out for each family. Call (641)673-9327 ext. 2 or email decook@mahaskacounty.org to sign up. NOTE: Please indicate how many adults and kids will be attending this program and also a contact name and phone number.