Hite Capitol Update – February 4th, 2021

by Rep. Dustin Hite

It was another busy week at the Statehouse. I started on Monday by taking the gavel and sitting in the Speaker’s chair for the opening of Monday’s session. The rest of the week was filled with committees and subcommittees and is now ending with a blizzard. On Tuesday evening, the Iowa House passed House File 228, a bill which removes the ability of school districts to deny requests for open enrollment due to voluntary diversity plans adopted by the school districts. There are currently five districts in the state with voluntary diversity plans—Des Moines, Waterloo, Postville, West Liberty, and Davenport—and this bill now gives students in those districts the same option as students in all other districts to open enroll out.

This week was just a continuation of big things in education. On Friday, January 29, Governor Reynolds signed into law Senate File 160, which required districts to offer full-time, in-person learning as an option to parents. Schools have until February 15th to come into compliance with the new law. Schools must let parents know they now have this option for their child to go back to school full-time for in-person instruction and give families five days to make their decision. The Department of Education stated in their guidance nothing in the language should cause any delay from school’s being prepared to go in-person on February 15.

Schools still have the ability to offer an online or hybrid option, but they also must offer an in-person option as well. Some districts had ignored pleas from parents to offer 100% in-person as an option. Instead of dismissing those concerns, this puts families and students first.

Iowa Republican are proving a return to 100% in-person school is a top priority. With this bill now state law, families can rest more easily knowing their child is going to receive a quality in-person education which is clearly not just about academics, but mental health as well. Parents do not have to pick between work to earn money for their family or staying home to make sure their child is logged onto their computer. Kids can see the faces of their teachers and friends and return to normal.

Also, on the education front, Representative Brink continues to lead the Government Oversight Committee in reviewing several incidents over the past year that occurred at the University of Iowa, Iowa State University, and the University of Northern Iowa where students’ first amendment rights were being trampled. Following last week’s testimony from a University of Iowa College of Dentistry student and their issues with free speech, the Government Oversight Committee asked representatives from each of the Board of Regents Universities to hear their side of the issues.

Iowa State University President Dr. Wendy Wintersteen and University Counsel Mike Norton appeared in front of the committee on behalf of Iowa State University. Representatives from University of Iowa College of Dentistry included Dean David Johnson and Associate Dean Dr. Galen Schneider, as well as University of Iowa Provost, Kevin Kregel. From the University of Northern Iowa, Steffoni Schmidt, Student Government Advisor, Allyson Rafanello, Dean of Students, and Leah Gutknecht, Associate to the President.

Dr. Wintersteen started opening statements by addressing a First Amendment issue which made headlines in August 2020. Assistant English professor Chloe Clark put in her class syllabus a threat to students that choosing topics that opposed Black Lives Matter, gay marriage, abortion and other social issues could result for dismissal from the classroom. Dr. Wintersteen described the issue as a personnel issue in which the professor had made an egregious error in regard to free speech at ISU. The professor was consulted, and she apologized to the class and the syllabus was changed. An action team was put in place to assist students and correct the problems associated with the incident. ISU now requires professors to include in all syllabuses the school’s support for the First Amendment and university’s position of upholding the protection of freedom of speech.

Dean Johnson in his opening statement issued an apology for the situation regarding the College of Dentistry student receiving a review for his professionalism following his reply to a college wide email. Dean Johnson stated he would no longer use his voice as Dean to express opinions on political issues as that actually chills free speech instead of encouraging it. He admitted the college’s Collegiate Academic and Professional Performance Committee’s Professional Misconduct Review could be easily interpreted to threaten expulsion if a student complained about their free speech being abridged. Following opening statements Dean Johnson fielded questions about the counter protest against the College of Dentistry for not further disciplining student Michael Brase for his email reply. He was asked about dental students at the protest who may have had patients to see but instead were at the protest. Many of these patients are low income and rely on the dental school for affordable care may have had to cancel their appointments.

Leah Gutknecht provided opening statements for the University of Northern Iowa and addressed issues surrounding the 2020 Student Government refusal to recognize Students for Life as a student organization on campus. During questioning by Chairwoman Brink, Steffnoi Schmidt, who was the faculty advisor to the Student Government, admitted that the event surrounding the Students for Life group had escalated too far. Schmidt has scheduled workshops and professional development on the First Amendment for student groups.

Each of the Universities faced questions about the continued pattern of First Amendment suppression on campuses in Iowa. Still many questions linger about timelines, implementation, and effectiveness of existing and new programs to address these issues. During the meeting Chairwoman Brink asked if any of the schools have an individual not involved with the University as part of the review panels to offer an outside perspective. The answer was no, but Dr. Wintersteen noted it was a good suggestion. The Government Oversight Committee will continue to monitor issues at the Regent Universities to ensure that Iowa’s Universities are there for Iowans and not the other way around.

Finally, I would like to close by again inviting you to come visit the Capitol while we are in session. The Capitol remains open to the public this year, but I would also encourage you to plan a trip next year when this whole pandemic is behind us. It was a pleasure to welcome Kevin DeRonde and Ann Frost from Mahaska Health Partnership this week as they came to the Capitol to speak with Representative Brink, Senator Rozenboom and myself. As always, please email me at dustin.hite@legis.iowa.gov with any questions, comments, or concerns.