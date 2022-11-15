Hafner Steps Down as Head Football Coach

Oskaloosa–William Penn University Athletics Director Nik Rule has announced that the department has accepted the resignation of Todd Hafner as head coach of the Statesmen football team.

“We would like to thank Coach Hafner for his years of service to William Penn University and our football program; he has been a dedicated servant-leader to his student-athletes, changing the lives of so many,” Rule said. “He is a great person who we have a great deal of respect for, bringing prestige back to one of our more historic programs and doing it the right way. He is a friend to so many of us, has an amazing family, and we are going to miss seeing him every day.”

“Coach Hafner will always be a part of our Statesmen family,” Rule added. “He created a culture that led to student-athletes being loyal to WPU and loving their experience. We are going to build upon that deep-rooted devotion created during his time with the Statesmen as we strive to be a premier program in the nation.”

Last Saturday, Hafner completed his 19th season at the helm of the program, leaving as WPU’s winningest football coach with a career record of 112-93-1. Under Hafner, the Statesmen turned a once-mediocre gridiron squad into a player in the Mid-States Football Association’s Midwest League and the Heart of America Athletic Conference, winning league titles in 2010, 2012, and 2016. WPU enjoyed 11 winning seasons in Hafner’s regime. Since 2018, the Statesmen have a record of 18-31-1 and last made the NAIA postseason in 2012.

Hafner was a three-time Conference Coach of the Year in 2008, 2010, and 2016, while also earning VSN NAIA Coach of the Year and AFCA Region 2 Coach of the Year laurels in 2010.

“William Penn is a very special place because of the people; these 19 years have been quite a ride and it has been so much fun building the relationships with all of the players that went through the football program,” Hafner said. “Our greatest joy is watching our players grow into great husbands, fathers, employees, and employers.”

“I love this place with all my heart, but the time has come to find a new path,” Hafner added.

A search for William Penn’s next head football coach will begin immediately.

In regard to the search, Rule commented, “We are committed to the goal of making William Penn University football a perennial contender ​for years to come and look forward to the process that will help us map a path forward to achieve that goal.”