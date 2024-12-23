Grooms lead NM at Bill Horn

PELLA – Junior Ryan Groom and freshman Aydan Groom placed first and second to help North Mahaska to fourth place at the Bill Horn Invitational wrestling tournament in Pella Saturday. Ryan Groom, ranked fifth in Class 1A at 144 pounds went 4-0 on the day with one pin. Aydan decisioned his way to the finals before loss in the title bout at 132.

Cedar Rapids Xaviar and Marshalltown battled for the top spot with Xaviar winning with 188.5. Marshalltown scored 181 followed by Fairfield with 151 and North Mahaska with 147.5. The Warhawks had 11 wrestlers earn a placing.

Ryan Groom opened his day with a pin of South Tama’s Cody Blocker in 1 minute 11 seconds. He scored technical fall over Newton’s Aiden Robison 18-2 then decisioned Xaviar’s Kael Laymaster to reach the finals. Groom faced Nicholas Wise of Marshalltown and scored a 3-0 decision. Groom remains undefeated on the season at 13-0.

Aydan, 11-1 n the season, received a first round bye and decisioned Marshalltown’s Lucas Bantz 10-7 in the quarterfinals. He faced Xaviar’s Jack Foster in the semifinals and came away with a 12-9 decision. Davis County’s Emmitt Newton pinned Groom in the title bout in 1:58.

Hunter Wernli snagged a third place for the Warhawks at 150 pounds. Wernli pinned Keary Sanger of Newton in 1:08 and scored a major decision over Oskaloosa’s Reid Luck, 10-0. In the semifinal match Wernli lost a 7-6 decision to Knoxville’s Tristan Sinnard. In the consolation semifinal, Wernli earned a tech fall 17-2 then decisioned Pella’s Rex Rhamey for third, 9-3.

The Warhawks benefitted from a fourth and fifth placement at 165 with Gage Ries and Dawson DeBoef. Ries pinned Mason City’s Carter Rockwell in 1:44 in his opener then major decisioned Oskaloosa’s Matthew Phillips 10-0. In the semifinals, Ries lost 14-6 to Xaviar’s Marek Macnamera. In the consolation bracket Ries pinned South Tama’s Raydan Hill in 1:46. Calvin McClain of Fairfield pinned Ries in 1:34.

DeBoef pinned Yudel Gonzalez of Montezuma in 57 seconds in his opener and pinned South Tama’s Hill in 5:20. DeBoef lost in the semifinals to Marshalltown’s Xayion Anderson 19-3. In the consolations, DeBoef lost to McClain of Fairfield in 55 seconds then pinned Hill again in 2:31 to earn fifth.

Rounding out the lineup for North Mahaska were Cooper Sampson at 106; Joel DeJong at 138; and Hunter Brisel at 285 each grabbed fifth place finishes. Max Red was sixth at 175; Chris Long seventh at 157 and Nolan Schock was eighth at 190.

Team scores: 1. Cedar Rapids Xavier 188.5, 2. Marshalltown 181, 3. Fairfield 151, 4. North Mahaska 147.5, 5. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincon 134, 6. Newton 117, 7. Oskaloosa 115, 8. Pella 112, 9. Boone 90, 10. Davis County 82, 11. Van Meter 80.5, 12. Knoxville 80, 13. South Tama 79, 14. Montezuma 47, 15. Mason City 41.5, 16. Ds Moines Hoover 13.5.