Grinnell Women’s Soccer Draws Against Augustana in Defensive Battle

Rock Island, IL — October 19, 2024

The Grinnell College women’s soccer team secured a 1-1 tie against Augustana College in a well-matched game at Thorson-Lucken Field. Both teams scored in the first half, but neither could break the deadlock in the remaining 45 minutes, resulting in a draw in front of 167 fans.

Grinnell’s Katie Carson opened the scoring just under eight minutes into the match with an unassisted goal, her second of the season. Augustana responded in the 43rd minute when Abby DeGustino scored her first goal, assisted by Mary Baker, leveling the score before halftime.

Grinnell goalkeeper Peyton Dixon made six key saves, holding off Augustana’s attacking efforts, while Augustana’s Sara Schinker contributed three saves to keep the Pioneers from adding to their score. Both teams showcased tight defenses, with Grinnell recording seven shots (four on target) and Augustana taking 11 shots (seven on target).

Grinnell now stands at 6-4-2 for the season