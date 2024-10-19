Grinnell Volleyball Falls to Illinois College in Four Sets

Jacksonville, IL — October 18, 2024

In a hard-fought matchup at Sherman Gymnasium, the Grinnell College women’s volleyball team fell to Illinois College in a four-set match. Despite a strong effort, Grinnell was unable to overcome Illinois College’s offensive momentum, losing with set scores of 24-26, 15-25, 25-23, and 23-25.

Grinnell’s standout performers included Millie Leonard, who led the team in kills with 14, and Hayley Taka, who contributed 11 kills and a solid defense with five blocks. Jenna Keller also played a critical role with 13 kills, supported by a strong assist game from Emily Brewer, who recorded 39 assists.

The Illinois College team was led by Ligaya Garibay, who dominated with 14 kills and a reception percentage of .833, while Laura Kaiser added nine kills with a .455 hitting percentage. Illinois College’s service game was sharp, tallying 11 aces, and their defense held Grinnell to a .176 hitting percentage.

With this win, Illinois College improves to a 16-5 overall record (3-0 in conference play), while Grinnell drops to 11-12 (2-2 in conference play).