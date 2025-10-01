Grinnell, Monmouth Battle to Scoreless Draw at Springer Field

GRINNELL, Iowa — September 30, 2025 — Despite a steady flow of chances from both sides, neither Grinnell College nor Monmouth (Ill.) could find the back of the net Tuesday afternoon, settling for a 0–0 draw in Midwest Conference women’s soccer at Springer Field.

The Pioneers (3-5-2, 0-1-1 MWC) dictated much of the pace, outshooting the Scots 15–6 and controlling nearly 60 percent of possession. Grinnell also generated nine corner kicks, applying sustained pressure that tested Monmouth’s back line throughout.

Grinnell’s midfield tandem of Keiko Smith and Amelia Duenas fueled the attack, combining for seven of the team’s 15 shots. Smith sent an early effort just wide in the fourth minute and later forced Monmouth goalkeeper Izzy Seipold into one of her six saves. Duenas was also active, putting two attempts on frame, including a dangerous strike in the 39th minute that Seipold smothered.

Forward Teya Lochridge added three shots of her own, while Maya Mozena and Rama Joshi each created opportunities as Grinnell looked for a breakthrough. In the closing minutes, Campbell Swaim nearly delivered the winner, only to be denied again by Seipold in the 85th minute.

Monmouth (5-3-2, 1-0-1 MWC) weathered the storm with an organized defensive effort and timely stops from Seipold, who logged her third shutout of the season. The Scots managed six total shots, with Mariah Hobson and Jackie Contreras producing the only attempts on goal, both handled by Pioneer keeper Peyton Dixon. Dixon finished with two saves to record her second clean sheet.

The result keeps Monmouth unbeaten in league play, while Grinnell continues to search for its first conference victory of the fall. Both squads left the field knowing they had created enough chances to win, but neither side could convert as the defenses held firm.

Grinnell returns to action this weekend with another home conference matchup, while Monmouth heads back to Illinois for a league contest of its own.