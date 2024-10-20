Grinnell College Falls to Lake Forest in High-Scoring Football Matchup

Grinnell, IA — October 19, 2024

Grinnell College faced a tough defeat against Lake Forest College in a home game at Rosenbloom Field, ending with a final score of 42-22. Lake Forest jumped out to an early lead, scoring 28 points in the second quarter to Grinnell’s 7, giving them a commanding 35-7 advantage at halftime. Despite a valiant fourth-quarter effort by Grinnell, where they scored 15 points, they were unable to close the gap.

Lake Forest’s offensive strategy proved effective, with quarterback Joshua Gasca throwing for five touchdowns and completing 17 of 25 passes for 313 yards. Running back A.J. Jackson was a dual threat, rushing for 22 yards and scoring a touchdown, in addition to catching two touchdown passes, one of which was a 40-yarder. Langston Metoyer contributed significantly with six receptions totaling 80 yards.

For Grinnell, quarterback Will Cloake stepped in during the second half and made an impact with a 70-yard touchdown pass to Lucky Carton. Cloake also rushed for a 3-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Henry Baird started the game at quarterback, connecting with Nick Rhinehart for a 12-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

Grinnell’s defense, led by Breck Bishop and Adam Whalen, showed resilience, recording three sacks and limiting Lake Forest’s rushing yards to just 63. However, Lake Forest’s well-rounded offensive performance ultimately outpaced Grinnell’s efforts.

With this win, Lake Forest maintained an unbeaten record of 6-0, while Grinnell fell to 1-5 for the season.