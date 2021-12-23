Gregory Todd Lee

February 27, 1962 – December 22, 2021

Montezuma, Iowa | Age 59

Gregory Lee, 59 of Montezuma passed away Wednesday afternoon, December 22, 2021 at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City. Gregory Todd Lee, the son of Robert and Eunice (Nolting) Lee, was born on February 27, 1962 in Waterloo, Iowa.

Greg graduated from Waterloo West in 1980. Following high school, Greg worked at Eagles Grocery and held a few other jobs before starting at Stetson Building Products in Cedar Rapids.

On June 3, 2008, Greg was united in marriage to Lisa Earley.

Greg worked for ABC Disposal and also Watts Vault Company in Montezuma. He most recently began working for Kinze near Marengo.

Greg was a sports fanatic. He was an avid Chicago Cub fan and loved to watch football; especially the Iowa Hawkeyes. He enjoyed tailgating before the Hawkeye football games, fishing and above all spending time with his family and having family card night. One of Greg’s biggest accomplishments was bowling a 300. Greg also loved to grill and was best known for his grilled chicken.

Greg is survived by his wife, Lisa Lee of Montezuma; his 7 children: Gena (Brandon) Borek of Marion, Trevor Lee of Cedar Rapids, Cassandra (Steven) Ashley of Ogdensburg, New York, Trent (Nicholle) Lee of Cedar Rapids, Jamie Stephenson of Montezuma, Carol (Chuck) Michalek of Montezuma and D.J. (Angie) Bunn of Montezuma; 23 grandchildren; and 2 great grandchildren; his father, Robert Lee of Hiawatha; his brother, Jeff Lee of Cedar Rapids; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Eunice Lee; and three sisters, Heather Weissenberger, Angela Lee and Kimberly Lee.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 am Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the Holland-Coble Funeral Home in Montezuma.

Burial will be held in the Ivy Hill Cemetery in Malcom.

Visitation will begin after 12:00 pm Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at the Holland-Coble Funeral Home with the family present from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to PALS (Poweshiek Animal League Services).

Holland-Coble Funeral Home of Montezuma is in charge of arrangements.