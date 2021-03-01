Great Iowa Road Trip Planned to Revive Small Businesses and Local Economies

(Oskaloosa, Iowa) –A special weekend event is planned to help revive Iowa’s small businesses and small towns. The public is invited to participate in The Great Iowa Road Trip, which will be held on April 30 and May 1. The event will be a coordinated mapped route of open doors at businesses and attractions in Southern Iowa.

The event is a partnership of Oskaloosa Main Street and Mahaska Chamber & Development Group with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and is coordinated by Diane Van Wyngarden, ISU Extension Economic Development Specialist. “This is an opportunity for people to help revive Iowa’s small businesses and towns while discovering their new favorite places,” said Van Wyngarden. “We will provide a map to interesting stops, including small businesses, attractions, and hidden gems. Who knew that revitalizing Iowa’s economy could be so much fun?”

Businesses wishing to be named as a numbered stop on the event’s mapped route must submit the event’s business application form by March 15. The route includes Pella, Monroe, Prairie City, New Sharon, Oskaloosa, Otley, Knoxville, and rural Leighton. Businesses may apply online at https://form.jotform.com/210403149528147. There is no application fee, but there is a $100 business participation fee if selected for the event. The final route will be announced to the public after the business registration deadline.

The event partnership includes the ISU Extension offices in Jasper, Mahaska, and Marion counties, Knoxville Chamber of Commerce, Mahaska Chamber and Development Group, Oskaloosa Main Street, Marion County Development, Visit Pella, and Iowa State University Extension Community and Economic Development.

For more information, visit the event page at www.facebook.com/ReviveIowaEconomy/ or contact Oskaloosa Main Street Director Jessica Reuter at jreuter@mahaskachamber.org, Mahaska Chamber Executive Director Deann De Groot at ddegroot@mahaskachamber.org, or Diane Van Wyngarden, ISU Extension Economic Development Specialist, at dvw@iastate.edu.