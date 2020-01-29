Gov. Reynolds appoints Dana Oxley to the Supreme Court

DES MOINES– Gov. Kim Reynolds today announced her appointment of Dana Oxley as a justice of the Iowa Supreme Court Tuesday afternoon at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines.

Oxley, of Swisher, currently practices law with Shuttleworth & Ingersoll, P.L.C. in Cedar Rapids, and serves as an adjunct law professor at the University of Iowa College of Law. Previously, she served as a career judicial law clerk for Judge David R. Hansen on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit. Oxley received her law degree from the University of Iowa College of Law and her undergraduate degree from the University of Northern Iowa.

“Dana Oxley is an exceptional lawyer with a uniquely Iowa story,” said Gov. Reynolds. “She will be a valuable new addition to the Iowa Supreme Court. I look forward to watching her serve Iowans in this important role for years to come.”

Oxley is the governor’s third appointment to the Iowa Supreme Court. She fills the vacancy that arose because of the death of Chief Justice Mark Cady.