Gov. Reynolds appoints Amber Thompson as District Judge

DES MOINES— Today, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced her appointment of Amber Thompson as a district judge in Judicial District 8A.

Thompson, of Sigourney, Iowa, serves as the Keokuk County Attorney. She received her undergraduate degree from Mount Mercy College and her law degree from Drake University Law School.

Thompson fills a vacancy created following the retirement of the Hon. Myron Gookin. Judicial District 8A includes Appanoose, Davis, Jefferson, Keokuk, Mahaska, Monroe, Poweshiek, Van Buren, Wapello, and Washington counties.