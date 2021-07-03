Good Neighbor Pharmacy Announces Mahaska Drug of Oskaloosa, IA as a Pharmacy of the Year Finalist

Iowa-based pharmacy is one of three nationwide up for the award

Oskaloosa, IA., (June 28, 2021) – Good Neighbor Pharmacy, a national independent pharmacy network and a part of AmerisourceBergen, today announced that Mahaska Drug of Oskaloosa, Iowa is a finalist for its Good Neighbor Pharmacy of the Year award during ThoughtSpot 2021, Good Neighbor Pharmacy’s annual conference and tradeshow hosted by AmerisourceBergen. The Good Neighbor Pharmacy Network represents more than 4,000 independent community pharmacies, and this year’s finalists represent the top pharmacies that have displayed excellence in patient care, community outreach, and innovative pharmacy practice.

“As our world, our industry, and our communities continue to change, we support the evolution of independent pharmacies in every way we can,” said Brian Nightengale, President of Good Neighbor Pharmacy. “Pharmacies across the country went above and beyond to fearlessly tackle the challenges of this past year, especially the critical role they played in the national COVID-19 vaccination movement. Even though we don’t know what lies ahead, I know for certain that pharmacies have once again demonstrated their essential position in our healthcare ecosystem, and we’ll continue to advocate for their expanded scope of practice and status as providers.”

Since 1993, owner and pharmacist Jane Nicholson has taken a patient-first approach to everything she does. Jane and her team consistently go above and beyond simply filling patient prescriptions. Mahaska Drug prides itself on being more than just a pharmacy; it’s a destination. Patients travel from near and far to get their medications and visit the pharmacy’s expansive front-end store. They continuously engage with the community outside of typical pharmacy services and prioritize building personal relationships with patients.

Mahaska Drug believes that location and transportation accessibility should never interfere with an individual’s health journey. During the pandemic, the pharmacy remained committed to serving the surrounding community and ensuring there were no lapses in care, especially for their homebound patients. When COVID-19 vaccines became available, Mahaska Drug partnered with their public health department to make the shot more easily accessible by traveling to patient’s homes to administer the vaccine.

Mahaska Drug emerged from a field of more than 5,000 nominees as one of the three finalists. The two other finalists are Rogers Drug Store from Modesto, California, and Magnolia Pharmacy from Magnolia, Texas. Voting for the Good Neighbor Pharmacy of the Year award runs from June 28 – July 26. Votes can be cast by visiting GNPPharmacyoftheYear.com or the Good Neighbor Pharmacy Facebook page – Facebook.com/GoodNeighborPharmacy – where feature videos of the three finalists are posted. The Pharmacy of the Year program is a part of Good Neighbor Pharmacy’s annual ThoughtSpot conference.

“We are honored to be recognized as a finalist for the 2021 Good Neighbor Pharmacy of the Year award,” said

Jane Nicholson, owner, and pharmacist at Mahaska Drug. “Whether it’s through our pharmacy programs, delivery services, or general store, we will continue to strive to meet the needs of our community because our patients and customers deserve the best and most personal care we can give them.”