George Daily Youth Theatre Reclaims the Stage

OSKALOOSA, IA—The Amazing Tales of the Tin Pan Knights continue online and at the Auditorium!

The George Daily Youth Theatre has adapted summer camp during these difficult times. In June, campers and their families participated in digital theatre camps centered around a role-playing game modified for video call. Attendees created and filmed the stories of the Tin Pan Knights, which then appeared in the new George Daily Youth Television original series, Journey On!

Role-Playing Game/Film Club Digital Theatre Camps for grades K-12 will resume next week on July 13th and run via video call on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 1:00 p.m.- 2:00 p.m. through the end of July. The Advanced Skills option this year is the Production Guild, which is available for grades 6-12 and meets via video call on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 2:30 p.m. -3:30 p.m. The Production Guild works on enhancing the themes of the stories created in the role-playing game and focuses on building creative and collaborative skills.

Starting next week on July 14th, the Youth Theatre reclaims the stage at the Auditorium for In-Person Theatre Camp on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. through the end of July. This modified in-person camp will take on the same role-playing game and film club model as digital camp. Campers will role-play, highlight and rehearse the action moments, and film those adventures for Journey On!

The Auditorium has implemented numerous CDC and IDPH safety measures and guidelines to keep campers and staff as safe as possible. Auditorium staff encourage the use of masks and will provide a mask for each camper. Campers will not be required to wear a mask, but the 6-feet minimum distance will be strongly enforced if that is the choice. Other safety measures include limiting the number of campers, reducing the camp day to 2 hours, masks worn by GDYT Staff, Camper/Family screening before each day of camp, having an outdoor portion of camp, marking the Stage, Black Box and other areas with 6-foot markers, and cleaning thoroughly after each camp day.

Camp themes for July continue the Adventures of the Tin Pan Knights, including Escape from the Underland, The Pirate Kingdom, and The Odyssey Home. Digital Camp is $25 per screen with 12 screens available. In-Person Camp is $40 per camper with limited spaces available.

For the first time, registration and payment are accepted online. For more information or to register for camp, go to www.georgedaily.org. Financial aid is available and should be discussed on a case-by-case basis with the Education Director, Andy McGuire. For questions, you can reach him at youth@georgedaily.org.