Gayle Susan Verploegh

December 2, 2020 – December 19, 2020

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 70

Gayle Susan Verploegh, age 70, of Oskaloosa, passed away on December 19, 2020 at the Mercy Hospital and Clinics in Des Moines, Iowa. She was born on December 2, 1950 in Rock Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Donald Lloyd and Frances Faber Kooiker.

Gayle attended Central Lyon High School and graduated with the Class of 1969. On May 17, 1969, she was blessed with a son, Todd Feekes.

Gayle lived in Hawarden and Ireton, Iowa, before moving to Oskaloosa in November of 2004. She was united in marriage to Dennis Verploegh on December 4, 2004 in Oskaloosa.

Gayle had many jobs throughout her life. Lastly, she was working at the Oskaloosa Herald in the classified ads department. She loved her job as she was able to talk to many different people.

Gayle was very involved in the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Auxiliary. She served as Madam President in Hawarden, Iowa. She also served as Iowa Madam State President in 1994-1994 and West Central Regional President in 2003-2004 as well as Iowa State Auxiliary as Madam State Secretary. In June of 2010 she was elected to the Iowa State Auxiliary Hall of Fame. Gayle was a member of “Fluffy Butts Rescue Group”. Through the years, she and Dennis helped over 60 dogs find their forever homes.

Those left to cherish her memory are her Husband, Dennis Verploegh of Oskaloosa; her son, Todd (Becky) of Boise, Idaho; 2 granddaughters, Natasha (Shawn) Ledet and Samantha Feekes; a grandson, Alex Jay Buchholz; 2 great granddaughters, Sierra Lynn and Addisyn Guinevere Ledet. She also leaves behind her beloved dogs, Lilly, Sarah, Annabelle, Harper, Bella and Jaria.

In addition to her parents and grandparents, she was preceded in death by her uncles, Ralph Kooiker, Garret Kooiker, Albert Kooiker and Pete Van Driel.

Memorials may be made to the Fraternal Order of Eagles D.D. Dunlap Kidney Fund.

As was Gayle’s wish, her body will be cremated and there are no services planned at this time. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

