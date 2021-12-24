Gary Crouse

Gary Crouse

March 1, 1937 – December 23, 2021

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 84

Gary Crouse, 84, of Oskaloosa, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Northern Mahaska Specialty Care surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on March 1, 1937, the son of Hugh Crouse and Irene (Hawk) Anders in Oskaloosa, Iowa.

On October 6, 1960, he was united in marriage to Stevie Pierce at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. To this union three children were born, Bob, David and Connie.

After graduating high school, Gary worked as a farmhand for Howard Brown until taking a job at Rolscreen (now Pella Corp.) in 1959. Gary stayed at Pella Corp until retiring in 1999.

Gary enjoyed his trips to Texas and spent the winters there for many years. Gary had a love of country music, riding his motorcycle and had a special love for his dog, Corky.

His family includes his wife of 61 years, Stevie Crouse of Oskaloosa; his children, Bob Crouse of Oskaloosa; David (Stacy) Crouse of Oskaloosa and Connie (Keith) Ver Beek of Rose Hill; his grandchildren, Peyton Crouse, Delaney Crouse, Kilea Keasling, Erin (Josh) McKim, Levi Keasling, Madeline Ver Beek, Joshua Crouse (Alexis Tremmel), and Kelsi Nicholson (Kyle Clark); his great grandchildren, Jessie Nicholson, Amber Nicholson, Karter Nicholson, Owen Nicholson, Paisley Clark, Justin Crouse, Shelby Crouse, Kinsley Crouse, Grayson McKim and Brooklyn McKim.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Irene; his mother and father-in-law, Frank and Dorothy Pierce; a step-brother, Mike Anders; and a brother-in-law, Tom Pierce.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel in Oskaloosa with Reverend Del Bittner officiating.

Burial will be in the Forest Cemetery in Oskaloosa. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Visitation will begin Tuesday, December 28, 2021, beginning at 12 p.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel and the family will be at the funeral chapel Tuesday evening from 6-8 to greet friends and relatives.

Memorials may be made to the family.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Gary Crouse please visit the Bates Funeral Chapel Sympathy Store.