Garden Seed Library Established

The Mahaska County Master Gardeners have established a seed library for gardeners. It will be housed at the Mahaska County Extension Office. Gardeners may visit anytime during office hours 8 am – 4:30 pm. During the spring planting season (April 1- June 1) the seed library will be in a plastic tote located outside the Extension office west entrance for gardeners to visit at anytime.

The seeds within the library are repackaged seeds from seed companies donation programs and seeds donated from fellow gardeners. All seeds in the library are less than three years old, most will be open pollinated. Fellow gardeners are welcome to donate seeds to the seed library, even if the packages are opened or they are saved seed. Please contact the Extension Office to donate seeds.

In this first year of operation, the Master Gardeners have prioritized the types of seeds beginning gardener’s seek. This includes easy to plant by seed crops and flowers. Gardeners who utilize the seed library are encouraged to let the Mahaska County Master Gardeners know additional types of seeds sought.

In addition to seed, the Master Gardeners have supplied the library with information for beginning gardeners including on seed saving.

Mahaska County Master Gardeners are celebrating their eighteenth year. The local program organized after the county held their first training. The educational volunteer program, sponsored by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, provides current, research based, home horticulture information and education to the citizens of Iowa through programs and projects. Master Gardeners receive horticulture training, and volunteer to promote a mission of education and service. The program is open to anyone 18 or older with an interest in gardening and a willingness to use their knowledge, experience and enthusiasm to make a positive impact on their local community.

More information about this and horticulture events can be found at the Mahaska County Extension Office; 212 North I Street; Oskaloosa Phone 641-673-5841; and www.extension.iastate.edu/mahaska/yardgarden.htm.