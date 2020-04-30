Fundraiser Moved Back to July

Oskaloosa–Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the William Penn football team has been forced to move its golf fundraising tournament to a later date.

Instead of the original date of June 19, the four-person scramble will now be held on Friday, July 10. The event will still be at Edmundson Golf Course with a tee time of 11 a.m. Participants will receive hole prizes on each hole. Entry fee for the tournament is $100 per person, while minor ($100) and major ($250) hole sponsorships are also available. A four-person team with a major hole sponsorship costs $500.

For more information, contact Head Coach Todd Hafner at 641-673-2160 or by email at hafnert@wmpenn.edu