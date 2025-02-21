Friends of Mahaska County Conservation Secures $45,000 Grant for All-Inclusive Nature Playscape

February 13, 2025

Friends of Mahaska County Conservation has been awarded a grant from the Vermeer Charitable Foundation. This grant is a three-year pledge totaling $45,000.00 and will be used for the Mahaska County Conservation All-Inclusive Nature Playscape and Community Area.

These funds will allow Friends and Mahaska County Conservation Board to build this Nature Playscape that will provide local and surrounding communities with an outdoor imaginative experience that has natural climbing features, a mammoth play sculpture, a log traverse, staggered trails and various other outdoor adventures. Groundbreaking is planned for April 2025.

The Vermeer Charitable Foundation supports projects that enhance the quality of life for Vermeer team members and their communities. These efforts strive to inspire team members to use their skills and resources to create a positive impact, fostering a culture of charitable giving.