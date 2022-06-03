Freshman Indians Baseball Splits With Norwalk

Game #1

Early Lead For Norwalk Seals Fate For Indians

The Indians watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 6-2 loss to Norwalk on Friday. Norwalk took the lead on a fielder’s choice in the first inning.

The Indians lost despite out-hitting Norwalk eight to four.

Caden Johnson took the loss for Indians. Johnson allowed three hits and five runs over four and a third innings, striking out five.

The Indians racked up eight hits in the game. Kaiden Parker and Johnson each had multiple hits for the Indians. Johnson and Parker each collected two hits to lead the Indians.

Game #2

Indians Defeats Norwalk In High-Scoring Affair

Both pitching staffs had their hands full on Friday in a high-scoring affair where the Indians bested Norwalk, 12-6.

The Indians evened things up at three in the bottom of the first inning when Maddux Maxwell singled on a 1-1 count, scoring two runs.

The Indians pulled away for good with three runs in the second inning. In the second Tate Peterson singled on a 3-2 count, scoring two runs.

The Indians tallied five runs in the third inning. Grady Kool, Peterson, Trevin Griffin, Maxwell, and Landon Romas all contributed in the big inning with RBIs.

Lucas Tubekis was the winning pitcher for Indians. The pitcher surrendered five runs on three hits over two innings, striking out four. Griffin Snitker and Carter Hoskinson entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.

The Indians scattered ten hits in the game. Kool, Peterson, and Maxwell each collected multiple hits for Indians. Maxwell, Peterson, and Kool all had two hits to lead Indians.