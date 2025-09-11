Franco, Statesmen Claim Crowns at Missouri Valley Invite

Marshall, Mo.–Gabriana Franco (Sr., Tracy, Calif., Exercise Science) opened her final collegiate campaign on top of the leaderboard as the William Penn women’s golf team won the Missouri Valley Invitational Monday and Tuesday.

WPU was first out of seven teams with a three-round score of 999 (322-340-337) at the par-72 Indian Foothills Golf Course. Host Missouri Valley was second at 1,024 (346-331-347).

Franco, who entered her senior season with four individual crowns, picked up her fifth by leading the 40-player field at 229 (79-73-77). Her tournament experience featured three birdies to help her to a six-stroke victory.

“I am very happy for Gabi,” Head Coach Darin Fisher said. “She is our senior leader, and she and I both know what is at stake this year and the goal that we have set for her. This win is a nice building block for her and a great way to get her season started.”

Sarah Gutuza (So., Germiston, South Africa, Political Science) was next for the navy and gold, placing sixth at 253 (79-91-83). The sophomore managed four birdies at the Invitational.

Chloe Jacques (Fr., Chatham, Ontario, Political Science), with rounds of 89-85-90 (three birdies), and Mallary Johnson (Jr., Olds, Iowa, General Accounting), with rounds of 85-92-87 (one birdie), both tied for ninth at 264 in their William Penn debuts.

Amelia Meador (Jr., Oskaloosa, Iowa, Kinesiology) tied for 13th at 265 (79-91-95) to complete the Statesmen lineup. All three of her birdies came in the opening round of competition.

Kaylee Chisholm (Fr., Bettendorf, Iowa, Nursing) competed as an individual as well, finishing 21st overall at 279 (89-92-98). The freshman tallied two birdies in her first-ever collegiate tournament.

“I could not be more proud of how this young team competed over the past few days,” Fisher said. “I kept my team expectation guarded simply because we are so young and inexperienced. To get out of our first event with another win, and to watch some of these younger players battle and overcome their emotions, was great.”

“I knew what I had with Gabi, but the rest were really playing in their first significant varsity competition,” Fisher added. “To have two other players shoot in the 70s in the first round, I think that gave the ladies some real energy. We quickly had to change our focus from how to simply compete in an event to how do we play as the frontrunner. We played a little tight to start today’s final round, but after the front nine, we got things turned around and were able to cruise to the victory.”

“I know all the ladies were super excited and happy to get the win,” Fisher said. “They have all mentioned how excited they are for Central Kansas and shooting for win No. 2.”

Next Up: William Penn travels to McPherson, Kan. next Monday and Tuesday to compete in the Central Kansas Classic. Play will be contested at Turkey Creek Golf Course.