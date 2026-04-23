Franco Again Takes Crown at Missouri Valley Tourney

Marshall, Mo.–Gabriana Franco (Sr., Tracy, Calif., Exercise Science) topped the field at Indian Foothills Golf Course for the second time this year as the William Penn women’s golf team finished its regular season by competing at the Missouri Valley Invitational Monday and Tuesday.

As a team, WPU was second out of six squads with a three-round score of 1,011 (333-335-343) at the par-72 course. Baker won the event at 979 (322-320-337).

Franco guided all 36 players in the field, winning her second event of the season with a score of 240 (82-72-86). The senior, who also won the fall tourney hosted by Missouri Valley, has now claimed six titles in her career.

Franco’s even-par round on Monday featured all four of her birdies for the week.

“I am very proud of Gabi and her ability to hang in there and win despite a bulky putter and very windy conditions,” Head Coach Darin Fisher said. “Her 72 in the second round was low for the tourney by five shots. She has the ability to win in two weeks.”

Sarah Gutuza (So., Germiston, South Africa, Political Science) was an all-tournament recipient as well, placing third at 242 (79-80-83). The sophomore notched three birdies at the Invitational.

“Sarah played steady again this week, like she has for us all season and earned this top-three finish,” Fisher said. “I am super happy for her.”

Chloe Jacques (Fr., Chatham, Ontario, Political Science), who recorded one birdie, finished 12th overall at 262 (83-91-88), while Amelia Meador (Jr., Oskaloosa, Iowa, Kinesiology) also tallied one birdie and tied for 15th at 267 (89-92-86).

Olivia Quail (Fr., South Lyon, Mich., Sports Management) wrapped up her team’s scoring at 279 (98-92-89) to tie for 24th.

“Olivia has worked her way back from a wrist injury that sidelined her for three spring meets, and fired a solid final score, including a 39 on her final back-nine,” Fisher said. “It is good to see her back.”

“It was really windy all three rounds, so a runner-up finish this week against six conference schools was a nice way to lead into the conference tourney in two weeks,” Fisher added. “We need to keep working hard, eliminate the big numbers, and really work on our short game.”

Next Up: William Penn takes a week off before traveling to Smithville, Mo. on May 4-5 to compete in the Heart of America Athletic Conference Championship at Paradise Pointe Golf Course.