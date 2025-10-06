FORSYTH STRIKES AGAIN, BUT WARRIORS FALL TO REIVERS

October 01, 2025

Council Bluffs, IA – Sophomore Ella Forsyth (Grimes, IA/Dallas Center-Grimes) netted a goal for the sixth consecutive match, but No. 8 Indian Hills Women’s Soccer fell on the road 3-1 in an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) clash vs. No. 10 ranked Iowa Western Community College.

The Reivers built a 3-0 advantage before the Warriors got on the board via Forsyth’s eighth goal of the year in the 56th minute. Forsyth buried a free kick from outside the box, but the Warriors’ late push came up short.

Forsyth’s six-match scoring streak is currently the second longest in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).

Indian Hills put together nine shots on the day compared to the Reivers’ 10 while Iowa Western earned a 7-4 shots on goal advantage. Iowa Western earned a 7-4 advantage in corner kicks.

Freshman keeper Annabelle Combes (Valence, France/Tezenas du Montcel) stopped four shots in net for the Warriors.

In the first conference matchup between the two league foes, Iowa Western takes a 1-0-0 advantage in the conference standings.

Next up for the Warriors is a trip to Peoria, IL to take on Wabash Valley Community College (IL) in a neutral site nonconference matchup.