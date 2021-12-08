First Annual Christmas Story Window Walk

 
Don’t miss this fun family event in downtown Oskaloosa on December 11 and December 18 at 3 o’clock. Kids will receive Santa hats and lighted necklaces. Following the tour enjoy cookies and cocoa, gift basket drawings, and voting for your favorite window. Take home a souvenir Oskaloosa coloring book and crayons, Begin your tour at Penn Central Mall by Pizza Ranch.

