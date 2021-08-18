Finish Line In Sight For New YMCA Project

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The flurry of activity at the new Mahaska County YMCA is quite visible, as the contractor and their staff are working on finishing the area of the early learning center for the September 7th opening.

Matt Larson, CEO of the Mahaska County YMCA, was busy helping load boxes and talking with his staff about their next moves to have the facility ready to go.

The project, being completed in two phases, will see the early learning portion open next month, while the fitness and recreation areas are slated for later.

Larson referenced the shortages and supply constraints plaguing the construction industry as one cause of delays being experienced. “We continue to adapt and overcome.”

The early learning center will feature 20 classrooms, with two of those rooms being tornado-rated shelters. The facility will also feature two pools, one for competition and one for fitness classes, therapy, and splash pads for youth.

There will also be a basketball gym, which can be sectioned off to create additional courts—community rooms for meetings and groups, and 24-hour access to the fitness center.

Larson said they would be running some membership promotions starting in October and recognizing legacy users before the new facility opens.

To learn more, you can visit the Mahaska County YMCA at the website https://www.mahaskaymca.org/