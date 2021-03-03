Figy’s School Record Leads to POW Honor

Oskaloosa–Charlie Figy (Fr., Appleton, Wis., Sports Management) led an impenetrable net presence last week and for his efforts he was named Heart of America Athletic Conference Men’s Volleyball Defender of the Week Monday.

Figy won his first career laurel after leading the Statesmen to a 1-1 record, including a three-set sweep over Graceland last Thursday.

In that victory, the freshman recorded nine blocks, including two solo and seven assists. The nine stops are the most in the program’s two-year history. He also added seven kills (.700 attack %), three digs, and one ace against the Yellowjackets.

Figy was also a force at the net against Missouri Baptist last Saturday, posting three block assists along with two kills, two aces, and two digs.

For the year, Figy has been a part of 63 blocks (7 solos, 56 assists). He has also tallied 95 kills (1.79 per set) with a .386 attack clip. The freshman has 29 digs, 10 aces, and four assists to his credit as well.

The weekly award is the first of the year for WPU.