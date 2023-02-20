Fifteen Score as WPU Rolls Past Saint Mary (Kan.)

Leavenworth, Kan.–A balanced attack led the Statesmen men’s lacrosse team to a comfortable 30-1 victory over Saint Mary (Kan.) Saturday.

William Penn (3-2) poured it on all evening with a 70-16 advantage in shots over the Spires (0-1).

The navy and gold got on the board first behind a goal from Boston Romero (Jr., Las Vegas, Nev., Business Management) before scoring eight more goals in the quarter–three from Wyatt Christensen (Fr., Madison, Wis., Biology) and two from Breck Putzier (So., Minneapolis, Minn., Kinesiology).

The offense was even more productive in the second period with four consecutive goals behind Christensen, Eli Dillon (Jr., Portland, Ore., Business Management), Kenny Bohney (Fr., Moorhead, Minn.), and Ryan Swarts (Jr., Boise, Idaho, Industrial Technology) en route to an 20-0 lead at intermission.

The Statesmen continued to press on the accelerator with four more third-period goals. Max Taylor (So., Minneapolis, Minn., Business Management) put two into the back of the net, one assisted by Christensen and the other by Nate Blasingame (So., Portland, Ore., Business Management), while Romero added another to his tally. Blasingame also got on the scoreboard in the third.

William Penn posted six more goals in the fourth to close out the lopsided victory. At game’s end, Christensen led the navy and gold with five goals, while Romero was also a part of five tallies (three goals, two assists). Puzier also scored two goals and assisted on two. Twelve other Statesmen showed up in the goal category as well in the contest.

In addition to its domination in the shots category, William Penn also won 29 of the 35 faceoffs, recorded a 52-16 edge in ground balls, and committed only 16 turnovers (35 for USM).

On a quiet day in the front of the cage, Eric Garigan (Jr., Tucson, Ariz., Political Science) tallied one save in the win.

“We made some good strides today, building on our second half against Reinhardt,” Head Coach Luke Christiansen said. “A big emphasis for us is getting better every time we step on the field. All of our games have been very productive in that sense this year and we are heading in a good direction.”

Next Up: William Penn will travel to Montreat, N.C. next Friday to face Montreat in non-conference play at 12 p.m.