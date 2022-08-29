Feed Fish Fridays!

Friday, September 2, 2022

12:30 pm

Mahaska County Environmental Learning Center

FREE! Reservations are NOT needed.

Come out to the Environmental Learning Center on Friday, September 2nd when the doors open at 12:30 pm and watch fish eat in the 1,000 gallon fish aquarium! Native Iowa fish of all kinds will be eating and swimming around for everyone to see. Afterwards, check out all the activities in the Discovery Lab, challenge yourselves with the indoor scavenger hunt, or take a hike outdoors. Come and enjoy the afternoon at the Environmental Learning Center! This program is free and a fun activity for all ages.

The address for the Environmental Learning Center is 2342 Hwy. 92, Oskaloosa, IA 52577. If you have questions, contact MCCB at (641)673-9327 or decook@mahaskacountyia.gov.