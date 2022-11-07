FAREWAY SALUTES RETIRED AND ACTIVE-DUTY MILITARY

All store locations to provide 15 percent discount on November 11 for service members

NEWS RELEASE (Boone, IA) – This Veteran’s Day, Friday, November 11, the Fareway family would like to thank all veterans and active service members. Fareway store locations in a seven-state region will be offering a fifteen percent discount to veterans, retired, active-duty, reserve, and guard service members.

To receive a discount, customers are asked to show their military ID at checkout or identify branch of service.

“We wish to honor our veterans and active military members for their dedicated service and sacrifices,” said Fareway CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “This special discount is a small way we can express our gratitude for their service to our country.”

The offer excludes tobacco, lottery tickets, and gift cards, and is good in-store only on Friday, November 11.