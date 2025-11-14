Fareway Earns First-Ever Prometheus Award for Technology Leadership

JOHNSTON, IA — Fareway Stores, Inc. celebrated a major milestone this week after earning its first-ever Prometheus Award at the 2025 ceremony hosted by the Technology Association of Iowa. The honor marks a new chapter for the Midwest-based grocery chain, highlighting its growing impact in retail technology.

Zachary Lane, Fareway’s Director of Retail Systems, received the Emerging Technology Leader of the Year award, recognizing his leadership in advancing Fareway’s digital transformation. Lane’s work has helped modernize store operations and enhance the customer experience across the company’s 142 locations.

Fareway was also represented in two other major categories. Corey Melhus, Vice President of Information Security, was nominated for CISO of the Year, and Nathan Kerns, Executive Vice President of Information Technology, was nominated for CIO/CTO of the Year. Together, the trio’s nominations mark the most the company has ever received in a single year — a sign of Fareway’s expanding role in technology innovation and data security.

“This recognition is a reflection of the incredible talent and dedication across our entire technology team,” Kerns said in a company release. “Zach’s win is well-deserved, and Corey’s nomination highlights the critical importance of safeguarding our systems and customer data. I’m proud to work alongside such visionary leaders who are shaping the future of Fareway.”

The Prometheus Awards celebrate individuals and organizations driving innovation in Iowa’s technology sector. Fareway’s success at this year’s event underscores its long-term commitment to advancing the customer experience through new technology and digital excellence.