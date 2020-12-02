FAREWAY AND U.S. MARINE CORPS CONTINUE HOLIDAY TRADITION TO PROVIDE FOR CHILDREN IN-NEED

Stores conducting round-up at the register, taking unwrapped toy donations

NEWS RELEASE (Boone) – Fareway Stores, Inc. is partnering with the U.S. Marine Corps on their 2020 Toys for Tots campaign. The program provides toys to less fortunate children during the holiday season. Stores are conducting a round-up at the register, where customers can round-up to the next whole dollar on their grocery purchase. In addition, stores will be collecting new, unwrapped toys at all 124 locations now through Thursday, December 24.

“We are proud to continue the tradition of Toys for Tots in partnership with the U.S. Marine Corps,” said Fareway President and CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “Our customers always go above and beyond to donate both unwrapped toys and monetary proceeds, and their help this holiday season will provide during what has been a difficult year for many children and their families.”

In 2019, the U.S. Marine Corps reported that campaign proceeds topped more than $233,450 and 6,735 toys were collected, making it one of the biggest campaigns in the country, according to Toys for Tots Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

“We are thankful to Fareway for their support of the Toys for Tots campaign,” said U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Nicholas Garofalo. “We truly wouldn’t be able to reach as many children in local areas without the help of Fareway and its generous customers.”