ENTREPRENEUR STORY TELLING AT THE MUSE

The Exchange for Entrepreneurs is holding another story-telling event on August 12 at 6:30 p.m. Exchange’s story-telling events showcase area businesses, their owners, and the entrepreneurial path taken. This week’s event is being hosted by “The Muse Music Store.” Owner Ashley Schultz will share her story, her inspiration, passion, and pitfalls. Exchange members as well as those of the community are invited. The event will take place on location at The Muse, 214 South Market Street. A light meal will be provided for a free-will, per-person donation. Schultz says, “Muse isn’t just a music store, it’s a place where people can come and get lost in the lyrics and melody of life.” Come hear the story and be inspired.