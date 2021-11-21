Emotional And Mental Help Is Available During The Holidays

by Ken Allsup

November 21, 2021

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Many associate the holiday season with joy, meals with family and friends, gatherings with co-workers, and other social events.

Those feelings aren’t always that way for everyone, when the holidays can often mean stress and depression.

The demands of the holiday season, unwelcome guests, cooking, cleaning, and entertaining with the occasional party or gathering can cause mental health concerns.

We recently asked Lance Roorda with Eunoia Counseling for some advice on how to take care of yourself and your mental health during this time of the year.

“The holiday season can be a difficult time for many people. For some, this time of year can be associated with feelings of grief and loss, loneliness, and uncomfortable family interactions as opposed to the assumed feelings of gratitude and joy. Here are a couple points of emphasis that I often review with clients during this time of year,” said Roorda.

1. Try not to compare yourself to others. Doing this often moves us into a process of deficit thinking (focusing on the negative, what we don’t have, or what’s broken). Instead focus on being the best version of yourself. What does your “best self” look like and how would you get there? What is keeping you from getting there?

2. Remember that you are not responsible for other people’s happiness. Oftentimes we take on the burden of working tirelessly to make everything “perfect” and doing what we can to keep everyone happy. This is an impossible task. People often unknowingly light themselves on fire to keep everyone else warm. Doing this inevitably leads to emptiness and common symptoms of depression and anxiety. Instead differentiate between what is directly in your control and what is not. Understand you are only responsible for yourself.

3. If you aren’t well emotionally, don’t suffer in silence. Depression and anxiety are both curable conditions and can be effectively managed just like high blood pressure or the common cold, however it is up to you to treat it. Telling yourself you are fine when you aren’t isn’t an effective way to treat any medical condition. There are many quality professionals in this community that are licensed and trained to help process complex interpersonal emotions and difficult family dynamics. Reach out. It’s normal.

