Eight Garner NAIA Scholar-Athlete Recognition

Oskaloosa–Eight members of the Statesmen women’s soccer team were honored for their excellence in the classroom as they were named 2023 NAIA Scholar-Athletes Friday.

Madeline Danielson (Jr., La Crescent, Minn., Biology) tops the crew with a 4.00 Grade Point Average.

Selmika Buzali (So., London, Ontario, Political Science) is next with a 3.97 GPA, while Joy Pagel (So., Maring-Noviand, Germany, Psychology) is also in the 3.9 range at 3.90.

Abi Moers (Sr., Evergreen, Colo., Psychology) leads the remaining crew at 3.89, while Leilani Kalilikani (Jr., Covina, Calif., Nursing) (3.76), Lacie Kirkle (Jr., Altoona, Iowa, Business Management) (3.74), Lilly Cote (So., Sioux City, Iowa, Undecided) (3.70), and Rudy Bucknall (Sr., Ilfracombe, England, Sports Management) (3.63) also qualified for the award.

The award is the third for Moers, while Danielson, Kalilikani, and Kirkle are all two-time honorees.

A total of 1,443 women’s soccer athletes from within the NAIA were awarded the laurel.

To be eligible for the award, athletes must maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale, have attended the nominating institution for one full year prior to nomination, and must appear on the sport’s eligibility paperwork.