Eggs And Issues Reaches Midpoint

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Eggs and Issues has reached the midpoint of the season, and the Iowa Legislature has passed its first funnel week.

Bills have to be passed out of their respective committees to be alive for the remainder of the session.

Iowa State Senator Ken Rozenboom, and Iowa State Representatives Dustin Hite and Holly Brink were on hand Saturday to answer questions from constituents.

Constituents asked about a transgender bill, heartbeat bill, and what insect would become Iowa’s official state insect.

The honey bee was one that was suggested, and Sen. Rozenboom pointed out that Iowa would become the 13th state to adopt the honey bee as the state insect if that happened.

Oskaloosa resident Eric Palmer asked Rep. Brink what the status was of Reuben’s Bill.

Brink said that the bill is out of committee but hasn’t yet been to the floor for debate in the Iowa House, and maybe facing an uphill battle to get movement.

Scott and Sandy Van Veldhuizen, along with neighbor Brink, have been advocating that more information about surgical center choices is better explained and how the surgical facility is equipped to handle complications if one would arise during surgery.

The Van Veldhuizens lost their son Reuben at a surgical center in 2016 after complications arose as a result of the minor surgery.

Along with that bill, two other bills are still being discussed that could potentially cap economic damages and medical malpractice.

Rep Dustin Hite said he wouldn’t be in favor of such a bill.

Also discussed was the potential increase in sales tax to fund the Invest In Iowa Act and how the law may impact tax cuts for Iowans in other ways, such as property tax relief.

The discussion turned to the formula being proposed in the law, and how it’s changed since it was first discussed approximately ten years ago.

Eggs and Issues will return on Saturday, March 14th, 2020, at 8:30 am inside Smokey Row. The Mahaska Chamber and Development Group will be on hand to talk about the issues and objectives they are working on.

State representatives return to the hot-seat on March 28th, 2020, at 8:30 am inside of Smokey Row.

You can watch the entire hour-long discussion on the video posted below.