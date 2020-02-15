Eggs And Issues – February 22nd, 2020

Mahaska Chamber & Development Group is happy to bring to the community, Eggs and Issues!

This legislative forum gives area residents an opportunity to learn more about the state, county, and local issues. The setting is informal and encourages those attending to personally meet and speak to their elected representatives, along with leaders in the community.

February 22nd- Sen. Ken Rozenboom, Rep Dustin Hite and Rep. Holly Brink

Emcee-Mayor Krutzfeldt

March 14th-Mahaska Chamber and Development Group; Chairs of Board and Committees

Emcee-Steve Burnett

March 28th- Sen. Ken Rozenboom, Rep Dustin Hite and Rep. Holly Brink

Emcee-Mayor Krutzfeldt

The forum will meet at Smokey Row on the square from 8:30 to 9:30 am. Thank you to Smokey Row for providing the venue, MidWestOne Bank for providing the complimentary coffee and George Daily Auditorium for providing the sound and equipment, and the Chamber for hosting Eggs and Issues!

Please reach out to Ann Frost at the Chamber with any questions about the forum at afrost@oacdg.org or by phone 641.672.2591.

We hope you will join us!