Edmundson Pool Set To Open With Restrictions

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The Edmundson Pool in Oskaloosa is set to open this week, with restrictions in place to help protect the health of patrons, staff, and the community.

During the June 15th meeting of the Oskaloosa City Council, they decided with a 5-2 vote to open the pool to the public, opening on June 22nd.

Some of those rules include maintaining at least a six-foot distance between patrons, signing in for contact tracing in the event someone becomes infected with COVID-19.

We spoke with Edmundson Pool Manager Gladys Genskow and Shawn Crist about some of those changes for this year.

You can learn more about the rules at Edmundson Pool by following this LINK