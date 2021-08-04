Eddyville Museum To Host BINGO August 5th

BINGO!!!! Come join us August 5 . Jackpot is over $400.00. doors open at 6:00. Bingo starts at 6:30. Refreshments provided by volunteers. This is a fundraiser for the Eddyville Museum. Only $12:00 for the event, with several opportunities to BINGO! Join us at the Eddyville Museum. Each bingo prior to the jackpot game received monetary prizes. Door prizes are also drawn as well as a 50/50 drawing. See you there!

