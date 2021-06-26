Early Lead For Indianola Seals Fate For Oskaloosa Indians Varsity

by Bill Almond

Oskaloosa Indians Varsity watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in an 11-1 loss to Indianola on Thursday. Indianola took the lead on a single in the first inning.

The Oskaloosa Indians Varsity struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing Indianola , giving up 11 runs.

Indianola got things moving in the first inning, when Brady Blake singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run.

Indianola scored five runs in the fourth inning. Indianola ‘s big inning was driven by doubles by Kael Kolarik, Blake, and Jack Strong and by Carter Erickson.

Mark Pepper was on the hill for Indianola . The ace went six innings, allowing one run on one hit and striking out four.

Alex Christ started the game for Oskaloosa Indians Varsity. The pitcher surrendered seven runs on 12 hits over three and a third innings, striking out one and walking zero. Kamden Criss threw two and a third innings in relief.

Aiden North led Oskaloosa Indians Varsity with one hit in two at bats. Oskaloosa Indians Varsity didn’t commit a single error in the field. Landon Briggs had five chances in the field, the most on the team.

Indianola totaled 17 hits. Strong, Erickson, Blake, Connor Howard, Pepper, and Casey Stecker all had multiple hits for Indianola .